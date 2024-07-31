Welcome to the Scariest Shaadi of the Year! A Wedding Story’s Motion Poster Is Out Now

Bollywood has been acing at exploring the horror genre. And the latest addition to this most loved genre is A Wedding Story directed by Abhinav Pareek. The film is slated to release on 30th August, but before that the makers have given fans a scary peek into the occult world with the film's motion poster.

The supernatural horror revolves around a happy marriage that soon turns into a nightmare as ominous occurrences begin to take place. Highlighting a unique depth into the world of horror, A Wedding Story delivers stunning visuals and chilling melodies clubbed with impactful performances. The story of the film is rooted in a tradition of death that has haunted people across the country over centuries.

This thrilling tale of love and survival stars Mukti Mohan, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Lakshvir Singh Saran, Monica Chaudhary, Akshay Anand, Dr. Plom Khurana, and Piloo Vidyarthi. A Wedding Story is produced by Vinay Reddy, and written & produced by Shubho Shekhar Bhattacharjee under the banner Boundless Blackbuck Films production.