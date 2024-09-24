"We're getting through": Keith Urban shares update on Nicole Kidman after her mother's death

Washington [US], September 24 : Singer-songwriter and guitarist Keith Urban shared an update about his wife Nicole Kidman after the death of her mother, Janelle Ann Kidman, reported E! News.

"We're getting through," he said, adding, "Brings the family tight together."

While talking about the support given by her fans, he shared, "She feels it. Thank you." Keith shares daughters Sunday Rose, 16, and Faith Margaret, 13, with his wife.

The singer shared the update just over two weeks after Janelle's death at age 84, which occurred just as Nicole arrived at the Venice Film Festival to support her film 'Babygirl'.

Therefore, the film's director, Halina Rejn, accepted the award for Best Actress on Nicole's behalf, at which time she shared a statement sharing the news.

"Today, I arrived in Venice to find out shortly after, that my beautiful, brave mother Janelle Ann Kidman has just passed," Nicole's speech, as read by Halina. "I am in shock and I have to go to my family."

The statement continued, "But this award is for her. She shaped me, she guided me and she made me. I'm beyond grateful that I that I get to say her name to all of you through Halina. The collision of life and art is heartbreaking, and my heart is broken."

The cause of Janelle's death is unknown, however, she has been struggling with her health in previous years. Nicole indicated in 2022 that she will return to Australia to be with her mother.

Nicole Kidman and her sister, Antonia Kidman, expressed thanks in a joint statement following their mother's passing.

"My sister and I along with our family want to thank you for the outpouring of love and kindness we have felt this week," the Oscar winner and Antonia wrote on Sept. 12. "Every message we have received from those who loved and admired our Mother has meant more to us than we will ever be able to express."

She added, "Thank you from our whole family for respecting our privacy as we take care of each other," reported E! News.

