West Bengal CM condoles demise of Usha Uthup's husband Jani Chacko Uthup

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 9 : West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has condoled the demise of veteran singer Usha Uthup's husband, Jani Chacko Uthup.

"Sad at the passing away of Jani Chacko Uthup, a distinguished fellow citizen of ours, and husband of the iconic music artist Usha Uthup. My condolences to Ushaji and their entire extended family," Mamata Banerjee said in a post on X.

His passing away has left family members in great shock and pain.

Usha Uthup's daughter Anjali penned a heartfelt note remembering her father and paid her tributes. "Appa...gone too soon...but as stylishly as you lived...most handsome man in the world...we love you a true gentleman and Lawrencian to the core and the finest Tea Taster"

Usha Uthup has enthralled audiences with several hit songs such as 'Ramba Ho Ho', 'Hari Om Hari', 'Koi Yahan Aha', 'One Two Cha Cha Cha' and 'Darling'. Her unique and powerful voice has helped her create a niche for herself in the music industry. Usha has also acted in a few films.

She was conferred Padma Bhushan earlier this year.

She has also sung in multiple South films including Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. Usha Uthup recently dropped her own rendition of the song 'Tilasmi Bahein' from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.'

