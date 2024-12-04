West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee inaugurates 30th Kolkata International Film Festival

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 4 : West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the 30th edition of the Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) at the Dhana Dhanye Auditorium in Alipore on Wednesday.

The event saw an impressive gathering of stars, cultural performances, and a celebration of cinema from around the world.

While addressing the event, the West Bengal CM spoke about the strong connection between different film industries and extended an invitation to international filmmakers.

"There is a bridge between Hollywood, Bollywood and Tollywood. I would request our international friends to please use our talent..." she said.

The opening ceremony was attended by several prominent personalities, including actors Madhabi Mukherjee, Sabitri Chatterjee, Shatrughan Sinha, and Dev Adhikari, as well as former cricketer Sourav Ganguly. Popular actors June Malia and Jisshu Sengupta hosted the event.

The festival will run until December 11 while offering an exciting lineup of films from around the globe to celebrate cinematic excellence and creativity.

