"What a miracle": Justin Bieber's mom Pattie celebrates the birth of singer's first baby Jack

Washington [US], August 24 : Justin Bieber's mom, Pattie Mallette, is overjoyed as she celebrates the birth of her first grandchild, Jack Blues Bieber.

Justin and his wife, Hailey, welcomed their son on Friday, August 23.

Shortly after Justin, 30, shared the news on Instagram with a photo of the baby's foot, Pattie, 49, expressed her excitement on her Instagram Stories.

She wrote, "OH MY HEART, WELCOME BABY JACK!! I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!" She also added, "THANK THE LORD, WHAT A MIRACLE!" alongside an adorable picture.

Pattie also shared her happiness on X (formerly Twitter) with a message filled with emojis, congratulating Justin and Hailey on their new arrival.

Justin confirmed the birth of his son by posting a photo on Instagram with the caption "WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C_CV7GLJBA3/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Hailey, 27, reposted the image on her Instagram Stories, adding a teddy bear and blue heart emoji.

The couple, who married in September 2018, announced they were expecting their first child in May 2024.

At the time, a representative for Hailey shared that she was over six months pregnant, according to People.

Pattie has been supportive of Justin and Hailey throughout their journey into parenthood.

On Father's Day, she shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, expressing her excitement for Justin becoming a dad.

She wrote, "You've always wanted to be a dad ever since I can remember. You're gonna be the best daddy ever."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor