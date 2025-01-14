“What a Night!” Boman Irani Celebrates the Mehta Boys Premiere at IFF Germany

Boman Irani is making his presence felt on the global film stage with his directorial debut, The Mehta Boys. After a memorable premiere at the Indian Film Festival (IFFI) Germany in Berlin, the film had already generated buzz at other international film festivals, showing that Boman Irani’s leap from actor to filmmaker is being celebrated far and wide.

Taking to Instagram to share his excitement, Boman posted a heartfelt note with pictures from the premiere. “What a night! Overwhelmed and overjoyed as #TheMehtaBoys lights up the screen in Berlin at the #IFFGermany. Grateful for this incredible moment and the love it’s receiving. 🙏,” he wrote. He also expressed gratitude to Mr. Ajit Gupta, Trisha Sakhlecha, and The Tagore Centre for putting together a successful festival.

Joining him at the premiere were his co-stars Avinash Tiwary and Puja Sarup, who play his on-screen children in the film. The trio soaked in the warm reception, connecting with the audience as they shared the journey of bringing The Mehta Boys to the screen. The Mehta Boys will be released on Amazon Prime Video. The plot revolves around a father and son at odds, who are forced to spend 48 hours together. With its intriguing premise, The Mehta Boys promises to deliver an emotional and gripping story that explores the complexities of family dynamics.