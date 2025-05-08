“What a Solid Actor”: Karan Johar Praises Raghav Juyal’s Work in Kill

Recently in a candid conversation about the future of Bollywood, ace filmmaker Karan Johar didn’t hold back his admiration for some of the rising names in the industry such as Adarsh Gaurav, Lakshya, Raghav Juyal and Vedang Raina. One mention that caught people’s attention was Raghav Juyal.Talking about Raghav’s performance in Kill, Johar said, “Raghav ka kaam itna kamal ka tha. What a solid actor. Unka kaam Kill mein bahot superb tha.” The praise was simple, but honest and unfiltered — especially coming from someone who’s known not just for his films but also for recognizing and launching fresh talent. Kill’ has been described as India’s deadliest and most violent action thriller, and it has lived up to its reputation.



The film’s narrative, combined with the actors’ riveting performances, has been widely praised by both critics and audiences. Raghav Juyal, known for his dance skills, has shown his acting chops in ‘Kill’ with a significant role. Reflecting on his journey, Juyal remarked, “From auditioning for ‘Kill’ to shooting it with Lakshya, my whole journey for the film has been fun.” His portrayal of Fani, a character marked by twisted humor and sarcasm, required both mental and physical preparation. Juyal’s dedication to his role and the bond he formed with Lakshya during the physical training add depth to his performance. Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga Kapoor, and Achin Jain under the banners of Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, ‘Kill’ has been a collaborative effort of industry veterans. "Kill" follows the story of Army commando Amrit, who boards the train in which his girlfriend and her family are also travelling. However, things go awry when Fani and his gang enter the train and begin to mercilessly kill its passengers.

