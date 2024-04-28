What 'Atal' actress Prachitee Ahirrao learnt from dancing

Mumbai, April 28 Actress Prachitee Ahirrao, who essays the role of Vimla Bihari Vajpayee in the television show 'Atal', has shared ahead of the International Dancing Day that dancing has taught her to find the harmony within herself.

She said that she has been able to achieve this harmony through discipline and grace instilled in her by the art of dancing.

Elaborating on dancing, she said, "I love to dance because it brings me happiness. It is an integral part of my life. Dancing has taught me to find harmony within myself by instilling discipline, grace, and a strong desire to excel. Dancing helps me to relax and uplifts my mood like nothing else. I have trained in Kathak, a type of dance that combines theatre and storytelling. So undoubtedly, Kathak is one of my favourite forms of dance."

She further mentioned that dancing allows her to express complex emotions and tell stories through intricate movements and facial expressions.

"I have become a better storyteller by mastering the graceful gestures, intricate footwork, and subtle facial expressions that Kathak requires. Kathak brings me mental peace and positivity, which I cherish and enjoy. On International Dance Day, I hope everyone can experience the joy of dance and that it helps them relax and forget their worries," she added.

'Atal' airs on &TV.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor