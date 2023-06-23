What makes Jennifer Lawrence nervous? Find out

Los Angeles [US], June 23 : Actor Jennifer Lawrence recently got candid about her work style.

In an interview on 'Hot Ones', Jennifer revealed that method actors make her nervous, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

"I would be nervous to work with someone who's Method (acting). Because I would have no idea how to talk to them, 'cause like, do I have to be in character? That would just make me nervous," she said.

Jennifer explained how her techniques have changed throughout her career and she credits Christian Bale for giving her a new idea.

"I had always been very on/off on/off until I did American Hustle and worked with Christian Bale, who I noticed when the camera started rolling and the crew started preparing and it would be about 10 seconds to action, he (Bale) would start getting ready," the actress said.

"I saw that and was like, 'That seems like a really good idea.' So then I started to do that," she added.

Jennifer has made her name in Hollywood throughout the last decade, with starring roles in The Hunger Games franchise, Winter's Bone, American Hustle, X-Men franchise, Don't Look Up, Mother! and Silver Linings Playbook, which earned her an Oscar for best leading actress.

Her new film 'No Hard Feelings' hit the theatres today. In 'No Hard Feelings', Jennifer plays a down-on-her-luck Uber driver who accepts a job trying to seduce a 19-year-old whose helicopter parents don't want him heading off to college as a virgin.

Gene Stupnitsky has directed the project.

