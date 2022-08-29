What's it like to work with Akshay? Punjabi star Sargun Mehta's take on it

Mumbai, Aug 29 Actress Sargun Mehta, who has already established herself in the Punjabi film industry, will be seen in 'Cuttputli' along with Akshay Kumar, Rakul Preet Singh, Chandrachur Singh.

Directed by Ranjit Tiwari, this will be Sargun's OTT debut. She opens about this and doing a Hindi project after a gap of seven years.

Sargun says: "I am very excited to start my OTT innings and doing something in Hindi after a long hiatus of seven years . There's a huge audience for thrillers which is why I wanted to do a different and strong character. I am hopeful about the final outcome and now waiting for the audience's reaction."

Throwing more light on the role she adds: "It is a very powerful role; I was really tense because I had to do scenes with Akshay. He already has a strong presence in my mind as I have been watching him for so long.

"There are times in the films that I have to overpower him in terms of telling him what to do and what not to do. I'd mentally prepared myself to forget it's him and do my shot accordingly. I am playing a cop for the first time.

"People usually rehearse their roles or watch other's performances if the same role has been done earlier, but I didn't do that because I wanted to do it the Sargun way."

What makes 'Cuttputlli' stand out as a murder mystery?

Sargun explains: "When I heard the script I myself couldn't guess who the killer is and I feel this is how a good mystery works. You keep guessing and thinking about where this film is going to take you and later it took me to a completely new direction which I feel was quite impressive."

On what she learnt while working with Akshay, she said: "It was super amazing to meet him in person. The first day I met him I was too quiet so he used to tell me 'tu bolti nahi hai kya?' (Don't you speak?) And I was thinking, how am I supposed to tell him that I am so scared. I must say he makes his co-actors feel so comfortable and its very easy to work with him."

"Even on the sets while shooting he will make everything comfortable for you. He is very appreciative, always gives a free hand at improving.

"Also, one amazing thing about shooting with him is it's his habit that the whole team has to have dinner together so that the bond within the team is strong."

After 'Cuttputli', her Punjabi film 'Moh' is releasing on September 16.

