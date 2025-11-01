When Amjad Khan spoke about his prophecy for Indian television

Mumbai, Nov 1 The late actor Amjad Khan once had given the prophecy of how television will turn out to be the biggest competition for the silver screen.

He said, “Television became a problem in Hollywood, right? Yes. They stopped the production of Hollywood. After that, they used a simple policy that, ‘If you can't beat them, join them’. So that is one thing which we don't seem to be able to reconcile ourselves to do”.

He also spoke about his disliking for film magazines. He even went on to call them as parasites who feed off the Hindi film industry.

A recently resurfaced video of the actor shows him expressing his disdain, and said that if the film magazines didn’t exist, the country would have been in a better place.

He said in the video, “I am sorry to say this, but as far as my personal opinion is concerned, I call film magazines parasites that feed on the blood of the film industry”.

When he was told about such a strong viewpoint, he said, “This is a very honest viewpoint. Their own contribution is nil. If there were no film magazines, it would be great. People would be very happy. We have our films to say everything about us, whatever we want to say, we can say through our work in films”.

He further mentioned, “If new artists come in our films, people will get to know about them through posters. We have 17% education. Not more than that. People go to see posters. Look at people. When there are no posters, people just stand and watch”.

He had also strongly criticised India’s state broadcaster Doordarshan in the video.

He said, “There is nothing in Doordarshan. Doordarshan is such a house where if the film makers don't send their own material, then they can't host guests. In my opinion, their programs can't run, and they don’t have people who can do imaginative programs”.

