When Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli enjoy desi food in UK

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of B-town's most powerful couple who dish out major relationship goals. Recently the couple stepped out for a lunch date at an Indian restaurant and posed with the chef. Pleased to host the celebrity couple, the restaurant’s chef had shared a picture with Virat and Anushka and captioned it, “Happy & honoured to have had the wonderfully warm and pride of India @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma dine with us. The picture was shared by the chef named Surender Mohan on Twitter.On the work front, Anushka Sharma will soon be seen in ‘Chakda Xpress’, which is based on the journey of celebrated cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The actress has been sweating it out in the field to perfect her role of a cricketer.