When 'Bhediya' Varun Dhawan met a real tiger

It's a wild New Year celebration for actor Varun Dhawan.

On Saturday, Varun took to Instagram and shared how is he exploring the wildlife of India.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cm0jWViDhHJ/?hl=en

He dropped a video in which he is seen having a gala time as he goes sightseeing, spotting several animals including tiger.

"When the (wolf) meet the (tiger)," he captioned the post.

Reacting to the post, Arjun commented, "Nice caption ya."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun will be next seen in director Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming social drama film 'Bawaal' opposite Janhvi Kapoor and will also be making his OTT debut with Amazon Prime Video's upcoming web series which is an Indian instalment of spy series 'Citadel'. Created by the ace filmmakers Raj and DK, the upcoming local spy series will be launched exclusively on Prime Video.

Originally, Citadel is a big-budget sci-fi series and helmed by the Russo Brothers. Bollywood's desi girl Priyanka Chopra will be seen opposite Richard Madden in the American version.

Excited about his OTT debut and that too with the Indian instalment of Citadel, Varun said, "Prime Video is like home to me, and I am thrilled to begin this journey in the streaming space with them. Citadel is an exceptionally ambitious and exciting franchise, and to be part of this magnificent universe, conceptualised by the Russo Brothers' AGBO and Jennifer Salke, is a landmark moment in my career"

