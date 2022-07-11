When Cardi B's ex boyfriend stole her USD 20,000

Rapper Cardi B went back in time and revealed that her boyfriend stole USD 20,000 of her stripper cash in the past.

On Angela Yee's 'Lip Service' podcast Tuesday, Cardi B opened up about her relationships, Page Six reported.

Recalling the particular incident, she said, "When I was 20 years old ... I used to say this so much: 'I'm 20 years old, and I have USD 20,000.' And that used to hype me up 'cause I worked hard for it."

"Like, I f**kin' shaked [sic] my a** real hard for it," she added.

But Cardi remembered counting the money one day and realising that there was only USD 1,000 left.

"This n--a took my f-king money," she told Yee. "He took my money and did not answer the phone for the whole day [when I called to ask about it].

"I was going insane, and then he was like, 'Yeah, I took the money because I am in California getting [weed to sell]," she added.

When Yee asked whether she ever got the money back, Cardi replied, "This n--a gave me back like USD 4,000, talking about the weed. ... Like, that traumatized me. I can't. See, I am getting shaky [now]."

Meanwhile, Cardi B Cardi B reunited with Megan Thee Stallion or a fiery performance at the Wireless Festival in London on Friday, July 8.

The hip-hop superstars, who were both part of the UK festival's weekend lineup, surprised fans with an explosive performance of their hit song 'WAP' during Cardi's headlining set at Finsbury Park, as per Billboard.

Cardi B and Stallion last teamed up onstage for 'WAP' during a truly wild delivery of the Billboard Hot 100 hit at the 2021 Grammy Awards Center. During the fast-paced performance, the rappers spit out their verses while crawling and tossing on a giant bed at the centre of the stage.

( With inputs from ANI )

