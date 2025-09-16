When Jagjit Singh reflected on his struggling days of performing every day in same three-piece suit

Mumbai, Sep 16 Legendary singer Jagjit Singh once opened up about his struggling days, recalling how he performed every day in the same three-piece suit.

During his early appearance on the talk show ‘Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai,’ the singer reflected on his humble beginnings and shared how dedication and perseverance shaped his journey. In the sixteenth episode of the talk show, Jagjit Singh reminisced about his early struggling days in Mumbai. He recalled arriving in the city with just his tambura and booking a room in Worli, where he stayed with a roommate in a modest rental.

Jagjit revealed after a mishap with their luggage being left outside one night, they moved to a hostel, a more affordable place with basic facilities like shared bathrooms and common toilets. Despite its simplicity, Singh fondly remembered the hostel’s efficient service—tea and meals would arrive in minutes, rivaling even luxury hotels.

Jagjit Singh also credited a friend, Hardaman Singh Bhogal from Ludhiana, for encouraging him to stay in Bombay when money was running low, ensuring Singh could continue pursuing his musical dreams. Gradually, his career took off with jingles and live programs. He received important introductions in the city, including through a restaurant in Churchgate, which led to late-night party performances.

Amid all this, Singh shared a vivid memory of getting a three-piece suit stitched during those early days. He used to wear and press the suit every day while performing.

“Then my journey started. The jingles started. The programs started. I got some introductions in Bombay. There was a barrage restaurant. In Churchgate? Yes, there. A boy used to work there. He introduced us in a circle. He introduced us in a circle. So, all the parties that took place at night. The food was free at every party. He said, play a song. If you get it from the top, it's fine. Otherwise, you can continue. And in those days, I got a three-piece suit stitched. In those days. I used to wear a three-piece suit and press it every day. I used to sing in a three-piece suit,” he shared.

Jagjit Singh, who is credited for the revival and popularity of ghazal in the Indian classical art form, has many hits to his credit. For the unversed, in 2011, the legendary singer was scheduled to perform with Ghulam Ali in Mumbai but suffered a brain haemorrhage on 23 September. He reportedly remained in a coma for over two weeks and passed away on 10 October at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai.

His last rites were performed the following day at Chandanwadi Crematorium.

