When Kareena Kapoor tried teaching Jaideep Ahlawat how to pout!

Mumbai, May 12 Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan tried teaching actor Jaideep Ahlawat how to pout and the latter failed miserably, says the actress.

Kareena is all set to make her digital debut with filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh's untitled Netflix film. She will be seen alongside Jaideep and actor Vijay Verma.

The actress took to Instagram, where she shared a picture posing with Jaideep. In the image, she and Jaideep can be seen posing for the camera with a clap board as the two pout.

The picture was shared by both the actors.

Kareena wrote: "Getting one of the finest performers to do his toughest performance…the pout! So much to learn from each other."

Jaideep agreed he failed miserably.

"So much 'Devotion' in Learning how to Pout from 'The Best' and I failed miserably... Day 1 completed Together and a long Journey ahead with The one & only 'The Bebo', The Gorgeous @kareenakapoorkhan," wrote Jaideep.

Kareena currently awaits the release of her upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' with Aamir Khan. The film is scheduled to release on August 11.

