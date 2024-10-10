When Ratan Tata spoke about his choice of music

Mumbai, Oct 10 India’s visionary industrialist Ratan Tata left for his heavenly abode on Wednesday. He took forward the legacy of the Tata group, and also helped the nation in uplifting its economy with the group’s business empire.

Managing such a big empire is no mean feat yet Ratan Tata did it with absolute conviction and determination. But, despite all the nerve-wracking board room meetings, mounting strategies of expansion and sustenance of business, Ratan Tata still found time to unwind.

An old clip from the chat show ‘Rendezvous with Simi Garewal’ shows the late industrialist talking about the music that he enjoys and the kind of entertainment he consumes.

Ratan Tata told Simi Garewal that although he listens to all kinds of music, he is particularly fond of Jazz and Western Classical music. He also shared that he likes to take his dog for a walk to clear his mind, and also watches television occasionally. When asked about if he likes to watch movies, he said that he hasn’t been to a theatre in ages. However, he requested Simi Garewal to help him with a few recommendations for Hindi movies.

Ratan Tata was the son of Naval Tata, who was adopted by Ratanji Tata. Ratanji Tata was the son of Jamshedji Tata, the founder of the Tata Group.

Ratan Tata defined the landscape of modern industrial advancement in India. His empire extended from metals to hospitality, FMCG, lifestyle, telecom, infrastructure, aerospace and technology.

He was a recipient of the Padma Vibhushan, the second highest civilian honour in India. He had previously received the Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian honour, in 2000.

He joined Tata group in 1961, and later succeeded J. R. D. Tata as chairman of Tata Sons upon the latter's retirement in 1991. During his tenure, the Tata Group acquired Tetley, Jaguar Land Rover, and Corus, in an attempt to turn Tata from a largely India-centric group into a global business.

