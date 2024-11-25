When Rishi Kapoor scolded brother Rajiv for giving him a ‘headache’

Mumbai, Nov 25 Actor Rishi Kapoor once playfully scolded his younger brother Rajiv Kapoor for “talking too much” during an interview.

He humorously remarked that Rajiv had given him a “headache.” The brothers appeared together on Simi Garewal’s popular show, “Rendezvous with Simi Garewal.”

In 2022, the actress-host shared a clip from the episode on her Instagram account, captioning it, “Rendezvous Gems. This is the way I like to remember them. Rishi Kapoor would have been 70 today. Rajiv Kapoor also went too soon. What fun they were! I miss them.”

In the clip, as Simi called for a “cut,” a comedic moment unfolded. Rishi, visibly irritated, turned to Rajiv and joked, “You talk so much. You’ve given me a headache with all your talking. How much do you talk, man?” The playful scolding turned into a light-hearted sibling banter, with Rishi jokingly frustrated by his brother’s chatter. Rajiv, known for his calm demeanor, laughed it off, transforming the exchange into an endearing moment that left everyone on set smiling.

The candid interaction highlighted the humorous, easygoing bond shared by the Kapoor brothers. Despite their stardom, they were relatable siblings at heart, teasing and sharing laughs.

Fans loved the throwback clip, with one commenting, “Ok, so Rajiv Kapoor is how Ranbir will look when he gets old,” and another mentioned, “Ranbir's voice and personality are totally similar to Rajiv Kapoor ji… totally similar.” Rishi Kapoor passed away in April 2020 after a two-year battle with leukemia.

In a heartfelt statement, the Kapoor family shared, “Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia.

The doctors and medical staff said he kept them entertained to the last.” Rajiv Kapoor, best known for his role as Narendra in “Ram Teri Ganga Maili”, died on February 9, 2021, following a heart attack. The loss of both brothers in such a short span left a void in Bollywood and among fans who cherished their talent.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor