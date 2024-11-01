"When you celebrate cringe...": Tahira Kashyap shares hilarious throwback post for hubby Ayushmann Khurrana on their wedding anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 1 : Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap are celebrating their 16th wedding anniversary today as the couple took a walk down memory lane.

The couple shared some hilarious and adorable pictures from their wedding day, celebrating the quirky charm of early 2000s photography.

Filmmaker Tahira, took to Instagram to post a compilation of pictures from their wedding and mehendi ceremonies.

With traditional poses, bold backdrops, and decor that she jokingly called "cringe," Tahira's post showed the essence of early 2000s wedding photography in a fun and nostalgic way.

Poking fun at their wedding pictures, Tahira wrote, "It has been quite a journey! From Shri Ganesh portraits, red zebra flowers as backdrop, contrived poses... kaafi lambi journey rahi hai... Happy Anniversary @ayushmannk ( making up for wishing you on a wrong date last year)

"When you celebrate cringe you truly are in love - Tahira."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DB0qh8xT8Yl/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Ayushmann too took to his Instagram story to reshare Tahira's post with the iconic Bollywood song 'Dekha Hai Pehli Baar' from the movie Saajan as the background.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to share screen space with Sara Ali Khan for the first time in the upcoming action-comedy.

The film will be produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment. They are uniting once again for their third theatrical collaboration.

The film, yet to be named, will be directed by Aakash Kaushik.

