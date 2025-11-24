When You're Working With an Amazing Actor, Sometimes There Is No Need to Prepare: Sachin Kavetham

Actor Sachin Kavetham, who has made a name for himself with movies like Atkan Chatkan, Pagglait, and Aap Jaisa Koi, among others, and shows like Itti Si Khushi, was drawn to the Kirti Kulhari-starrer Full Plate, which has been directed by Tannishtha Chatterjee, as it captures a woman’s journey toward liberation. He shared that the sensitive portrayal of a mother fighting her way out of an abusive relationship was his first connection to the character he plays. He said, "It was such a beautiful character written in the script, and the whole story is talking about a woman who's trying to explore freedom, who's trying to get away from this abusive relationship. So, somewhere his son is also like part of the whole process, like he also wants the same for her mother, and he understands the whole trauma that she's going through. So, he's kind of like standing by with her in this whole journey."

He mentioned that the dynamic between the mother and son further deepened his interest in the role. He said, "As the movie progresses, there are some very interesting and fun conversations that happen between the mom and son. So, those were also some interesting parts that interested me in taking this role." Along with the emotional layers of the script, the names associated with the project also made the experience irresistible. He said, "And of course, like Kirti Kulhari ma'am and Tannishtha Chatterjee ma'am, they are some very artistic people in the industry, and they are part of the movie. Working with them was like an opportunity. I couldn't have let that go. So, that was also the reason why I chose that one."

When asked how he brought authenticity to his role, Sachin admitted that the preparations were minimal because the on-set chemistry was naturally strong. He said, "When you are working with a very amazing actor, sometimes there is no need to prepare or anything; things come spontaneously. And the scenes were written very beautifully. The dialogues were beautiful. So, we just had to read the dialogues and just perform them." "And she is a very amazing actress, so having the chance to work with her was an add-on. So, you are giving, and then you are getting the response from there. That was very beautiful. It just like it happened flawlessly," he added.

And even though everything was going on smoothly, there were some challenges. Recalling a moment that tested him unexpectedly. He said, "There was this scene where my character is watching a stand-up comedy show, and he has to laugh really loudly — like the kind of laugh that annoys everyone around him. But the problem was, the clip we were shooting with wasn’t funny at all. So I had to fake this huge laugh out of nothing. When the camera rolled, I got nervous and went completely blank. I knew I had to make it big, but my body just wouldn’t do it."

"Kirti ma’am noticed it right away. Instead of telling me to try harder, she suddenly started laughing on purpose, really loud and exaggerated. Then the whole crew joined in, and the entire room became funny for real. That’s what helped me relax, and from there I could finally do the scene properly. So, that was a little hard for me, a little challenging. Because as a person I did not like what my character was watching. There was nothing funny about it. But my character finds it funny. So, that was a little hard to pull," he added.

He went on to admit that the lines between real and reel emotions can often blur. "It is difficult. But then again, since you are an actor, you get used to this particular thing, like when to switch on and when to switch off. Of course, real life and reel life are very different, but as an actor, you do what you have to do," Sachin said.

The movie premiered at the Busan Film Festival 2025, and Sachin believes international audiences will resonate with the emotional honesty of his character. He said, "I think the emotional factor is like the fight that he is internally fighting. And he is trying to convince his mom to get away from this relationship, and at the same time, he is figuring his things out. He is having this difficult time where he is not able to focus on anything."

Before concluding, he also reflected on the learning he gained from working with such seasoned artists. "I learned from them just how to perform so flawlessly, how to understand your character so beautifully. And then Tanisha Chatterjee ma'am is an actress and, at the same time, a director as well. She was very supportive in the whole process," Sachin ended.