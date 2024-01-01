"While I decide fate...": Prabhas sends New Year wishes to his "darlings" in 'Salaar' style

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 1 : Welcoming 2024, actor Prabhas extended warm wishes on New Year to his fans and thanked them for making 'Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire' a big success.

Taking to Instagram, Prabhas shared a still from the film.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C1iuhMyi1Ox/

Sharing the still, he wrote, "While I decide the fate of Khansaar[?][?], you all sit back and have a fantastic New Year darlings! Thank you for owning #SalaarCeaseFire and making it a big success."

As soon as he shared the wish, fans and followers chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Happy New Year Darling!"

'Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire' is unstoppable at the box office, breaking a new global record by crossing Rs 500 crore.'

Recently, in response to the film's success, Prabhas said, "I am deeply grateful and humbled by the immense love and support given by the audience. Witnessing Salaar's fantastic run at the box office has been nothing but an incredible reward for me and my entire team. Every single person involved in the project has put out their heart to deliver their best and we are thrilled to see the positive impact it has had on the viewers."

Helmed by 'KGF 2' director Prashanth Neel, 'Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire' stars Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles.

The movie also marks the biggest collaboration between KGF director Prashanth Neel and 'Baahubali' star Prabhas, who came together for the first time to create the mega action-packed cinematic spectacle.

Prabhas plays the titular character of Salaar in the film, along with an ensemble cast of Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. The movie was produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films.

Despite a massive box office clash with Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Dunki', the Prabhas and Prithviraj starrer performed well at the box office.

