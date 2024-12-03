Who is Aliya Fakhri, Nargis Fakhri's Sister Arrested on First-Degree Murder Charges?

Aliya Fakhri, the younger sister of Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri, has been arrested in New York on severe charges, including first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and arson. The charges stem from a tragic incident on November 23, 2024, when Aliya allegedly set fire to a garage in Queens, New York, resulting in the deaths of her ex-boyfriend, Edward Jacobs, aged 35, and his friend, Anastasia Ettienne, aged 33. Both victims died from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries.

Aliya, 43, was raised in Queens and is of mixed heritage her father, Mohammed Fakhri, is Pakistani, and her mother, Marie Fakhri, is Czech. The couple divorced when Aliya and Nargis were young. Reports indicate that Aliya and Nargis have been estranged for over two decades and have not been in contact during this time.

Following her arrest on November 26, 2024, Aliya was indicted by a grand jury the next day. She faces a total of nine charges: four counts of first-degree murder, four counts of second-degree murder, and one count of arson. If convicted on the most serious charges, she could face life imprisonment. Prosecutors claim Aliya threatened Jacobs before the fire was set. Witnesses reported that she shouted, “You’re all going to die today,” as she arrived at the property in the early hours. Jacobs was reportedly asleep on the second floor when the fire started, while Ettienne tried to rescue him but could not escape.

Aliya's mother, Marie Fakhri, has publicly defended her daughter, expressing disbelief that she could have committed such an act. She described Aliya as a caring individual who had struggled with personal issues, including a history of opioid addiction following a dental accident. Nargis Fakhri, for her part, has not publicly commented on the situation and reportedly learned about the incident through media reports.

Aliya is currently being held at Rikers Island and is scheduled to appear in court again on December 9, 2024.