Who Is Era Joshi ?

Internationally recognized model Era Joshi has been making a significant impact in the fashion world for the past two years. From stunning photo shoots to receiving prestigious awards and being featured in well-known international magazines, she has achieved remarkable success.

Regarding her early life, Era was born on March 13th in Jaipur, Rajasthan, into a Gaur Brahman family. Her father, Mr. Neeraj Joshi, works for North Western Railways, while her mother, Mrs. Kiran Joshi, is a homemaker. She is their only child and stands at 5 feet 2 inches tall. For her education, she attended Sophia Senior Secondary School in Ajmer before graduating from Sophia Girls College.

On her Quadro Magazine June 2025 Issue Cover feature, Era said, "I am truly thankful for this feature." These days she is famous with the title "Beauty With A Unicorn." Her hair colour is Brown Black and eyes are Black in colour.

When asked about her favorite color during an interview with Lokmat Times, Era mentioned, "Blue, particularly Navy Blue." A multifaceted individual, Era Joshi continues to leave her mark on the entertainment industry.