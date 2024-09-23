Who is Rhea Singha? India’s Hope for Miss Universe 2024 in Mexico

Rhea Singha from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, won the title of Miss Universe India 2024 competition that was held in Jaipur yesterday, and now she will be representing India on a global level. Her win marks a significant achievement in her modeling career to represent India on the global stage.

Rhea Singha is an 18-year-old beauty queen; she triumphed over 51 finalists in the competition, which qualifies her to represent India at the Miss Universe 2024 pageant in Mexico. In addition to her accomplishments in pageantry, Rhea is also an actress and is pursuing a bachelor's degree in performing arts.

Her victory not only highlights her modeling and acting skills but also her dedication to social causes, which is a common theme among contestants in beauty pageants. While talking about what inspired her to become a model, she said, "I am so inspired by the previous winners," highlighting how their accomplishments motivated her to pursue the title of Miss Universe India 2024. This inspiration reflects her desire to follow in their footsteps and make her mark on the international stage as she prepares to represent India at the upcoming Miss Universe competition.

