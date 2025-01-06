"Who mere bete jaisa nahi...": Ajay Devgn gets candid about his bond with nephew Aaman at 'Azaad' trailer launch

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 6 : Ajay Devgn, along with his nephew Aaman Devgan and Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani among others, attended the trailer launch of their upcoming film 'Azaad'. The event was special as it marked the debut of both Aaman and Rasha.

The trio looked striking as they twinned in black outfits at the event.

During the launch, Ajay called the project "extremely special" and also praised his nephew Aaman. "Ye film mere liye kaafi maaino me special hai. First that iss film mein 2 naye bachche launch kiye jaa rahe hain. Both are very talented. This film is very special to me in many ways. First, because two new actors are being launched in it. Both are very talented. One is the daughter of my colleague and friend, and the other, Aaman, is not like my son, but he is my son)," said the 'Singham' actor.

Ajay also praised the film's director, Abhishek Kapoor, for his ability to launch "new stars" successfully. "Abhishek, who is known to launch new 'stars' I would say, not 'kids'. And he has always been successful with that. And bohot patience hai isme naye logon ko...I won't say 'jhelne' ka... but unko sawaarne ka. (He has a lot of patience for new people... I won't say to tolerate them, but to nurture them). But they have done very well. All of them," Ajay added.

Meanwhile, talking about the trailer, it introduces Ajay Devgn as a rebel (baaghi) and a skilled horse rider deeply connected to his loyal horse. A dramatic turn in the story shows the horse going missing during a battle against the British forces, and Aaman Devgn's character steps in to help find it. The clip also hints at the bond between Ajay and Aaman's characters, with the younger one looking up to his mentor. Meanwhile, Rasha Thadani plays a character from a royal family.

Earlier, while speaking to ANI, Ajay had praised his nephew Aaman's dedication to the film. He said, "I have a significant role in his film as well. The trailer has been released, and people are liking it. Fingers crossed. He is a very hardworking boy."

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the film is set in pre-independence India and will hit theatres on January 17, 2025.

