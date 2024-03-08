Who Was Akira Toriyama? All About Manga Artist and Creator of ‘Dragon Ball’ Series

The acclaimed manga and anime creator Akira Toriyama, best known for his iconic Dragon Ball franchise, has passed away at the age of 68. The official Dragon Ball website confirmed the news on Friday, revealing that Toriyama succumbed to a fatal blood clot in the brain on March 1st. The untimely demise has left fans worldwide grieving the loss of a creative genius whose impact on the manga and anime world is immeasurable.

Information ; Dear Friends and Partnershttps://t.co/85dXseckzJpic.twitter.com/aHlx8CGA2M — DRAGON BALL OFFICIAL (@DB_official_en) March 8, 2024

A post on Dragon Ball's official social media handles verified the news and announced that a private funeral service had already taken place with Toriyama's immediate family. In a heartfelt plea, fans were requested to refrain from sending flowers or gifts during this difficult time.

Who Was Akira Toriyama?

Born in Japan in 1955, Akira Toriyama entered the comic world in the early 1980s with his breakthrough creation, "Dr. Slump." The manga, featuring the adventures of a little girl robot named Arale and her scientist creator, marked Toriyama's initial foray into storytelling. However, it was in 1984 that he unleashed Dragon Ball upon the world, unknowingly laying the foundation for a global phenomenon.

Goku's journey and the quest for the mystical Dragon Balls captured the hearts and imaginations of fans worldwide. The Dragon Ball franchise quickly transcended its manga origins, evolving into a wildly popular anime series that reached across cultural and emotional boundaries. Toriyama's imaginative world inspired countless fan fiction writers and cosplayers, leaving an indelible mark on popular culture.

Dragon Ball became synonymous with exhilarating action, robust characters, and a crucial theme – friendship. Toriyama's creation, a mirror reflecting the personal struggles of fans growing up, resonated deeply. In a 2013 interview with Asahi, Toriyama expressed surprise at the global success of Dragon Ball, describing it as a "miracle" that helped someone with a "twisted, difficult personality" like himself find acceptance in society.

He humbly confessed that his initial goal was merely to please boys in Japan with his work. Little did he know that Dragon Ball would transcend borders and cultures, becoming one of the greatest manga series of all time.

At the time of his passing, Toriyama was actively involved in several projects, including his duties on the Dragon Ball Super manga and his contributions to the upcoming Dragon Ball: DAIMA anime. Despite his physical absence, his creative spirit will endure through the timeless tales he shared with the world.