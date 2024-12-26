Who Was Simran Singh? 25-Year-Old Instagram Influencer and Ex-RJ Dies by Suicide

Simran Singh, a 25-year-old former radio jockey and popular Instagram influencer from Jammu and Kashmir, died by suicide on Wednesday evening at her rented home in Sector 47, Gurugram. Police received a call at 10:30 p.m. from Park Hospital where she was declared dead.

Police said no suicide note was found in her flat, and the door was locked from the inside. Her family did not file any complaints against anyone and confirmed that Simran had been facing personal problems, which might have led her to take this step. The family also stated they did not hold anyone responsible for her death.

A post-mortem was conducted on Thursday morning after a written complaint from the family. Simran's body was later handed over to them. No case has been registered as the investigation continues.

Who Was Simran Singh?

Simran Singh was a popular Instagram influencer with 683,000 followers. Known for her humorous and vibrant posts, she often shared funny videos and engaged with her audience with a cheerful presence.

Simran reportedly began her career in Jammu, where she developed a passion for music and entertainment. She gained recognition as a radio jockey with 98.3 Mirchi before transitioning to a freelance career as a radio jockey and social media influencer. She was popularly known as 'Jammu Ki Dhadkan.'

Her last Instagram post, dated December 13, showed her twirling in a peach Indo-Western dress at the beach with the caption, “Just a girl with endless giggles and her gown, taking over the beach.”

Fans flooded the post's comments with messages of shock, with one comment reading, "How can someone who seems so happy die like this?"

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

