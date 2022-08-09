Whoopi Goldberg had elevator 'fart war' with Robin Williams, Billy Crystal

Los Angeles, Aug 9 Hollywood actress Whoopi Goldberg was once involved in an elevator "fart war" with late star Robin Williams and actor Billy Crystal, according to her granddaughter.

Amara Skye Dean shared her "favourite" story from the 'View' co-host, 66, on Entertainment Weekly's clip from 'Claim to Fame' on Monday, reports 'Page Six'.

The tale involved Williams, who died in 2014 at age 65, and his 'Father's Day' co-star, 74.

"(She), Robin Williams and Billy Crystal (were) standing in an elevator, and Robin Williams was just farting his life away," Dean explained.

"I guess they were Dutch-ovening each other, just basking in the ambiance of farts."

She added that Goldberg, whose real name is Caryn Johnson, got her stage moniker because "she likes to fart."

Dean explained: "Whoopee cushions, farts. That's how Caryn Johnson became Whoopi Goldberg."

The EGOT winner previously admitted to the gassy inspiration behind her name in a 2017 'Graham Norton Show' interview.

"The theatres I worked in were so small, they didn't have a lot of backstage room, so if you were gassy, you had to (fart) all the way through," Goldberg said at the time.

"People would say, 'You are like a whoopee cushion... So that's what I became."

While the 'Sister Act' star has yet to confirm the elevator story, she has been "pretty supportive" of Dean over the years - including her 'Claim to Fame' stint.

"In the beginning, she didn't understand sliding in the DMs and how people do stuff now," Dean told the New York Post last month, adding that Goldberg's approval "always matters" to her.

"She kind of thought it was a fake thing and told me to be careful."

Goldberg, Williams and Crystal were longtime friends. When she celebrated her birthday in November 2020, Crystal visited 'The View' set and gave her a throwback photo of the comedian pals.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor