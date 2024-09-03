"Why am I doing this to myself?": Sonakshi Sinha takes slingshot ride with husband Zaheer Iqbal

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 3 : Actor Sonakshi Sinha is trying some challenging and adventurous things with her husband Zaheer Iqbal. Recently, she took a slingshot ride with Zaheer and shared a glimpse of it.

On Tuesday, Sonakshi dropped a video on Instagram and wrote, "The slingshot - CRAZIEST/MOST INSANE/OMG WHY AM I DOING THIS TO MYSELF ride i have ever been on... and only @iamzahero could've made me do it. 225 feet in the air at 90 miles per hour... uff The things we do for love...#SonaZahTravelTales"

In the video, Sonakshi can be seen constantly screaming in the video as she got scared by the high jump.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C_dU3avo7Xw/

Zaheer tells about their next adventurous stop in the comment section. He wrote, "Next stop Stratosphere tower"

Netizens reacted to the post and bombarded the comment section.

A fan wrote, "They went to space and back"

Another user commented, "Mujhe toh dekh ke hi darr lag raha"

Social media users also showered love on the couple.

A fan wrote, "Partners who are Bestfriends forever...such fun."

Another user commented, "Cutest couple ever."

Sonakshi got married to Zaheer on June 23 this year in the presence of their loved ones at their residence in Mumbai. It was an intimate wedding.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonakshi was last seen in Kakuda alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem.

Helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar, 'Kakuda' is set in the village of Ratodi in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district and was released on ZEE5 on July 12.

