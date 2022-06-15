'Why blame me': Karan Johar on reports of his 50th birthday bash being called COVID-19 'super-spreader'

Filmmaker Karan Johar turned 50 on May 25 and on his special day, Kjo invited all the big wigs from the entertainment industry including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Aamir Khan, Malaika Arora, Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, and others. . The grand event was held at Yashraj Studios in Mumbai.However, reports emerged later that the birthday party was a Covid-19 hotspot as it allegedly left around 50 guests infected with the virus. The unconfirmed reports surfaced after Shah Rukh Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Katrina Kaif, who had attended the party, were diagnosed with the Covid-19 illness.

In a recent interview, Karan spoke about his birthday bash and the reports that followed about it being a Covid-19 super-spreader. He said that he feels victimised as there were a lot of events happening that week but the blame for all the celebrities testing positive fell on him.He told Film Companion, "There were stories and media articles that said that it became a super-spreader. Now look, not to get technical about it but we don’t know who contracted it and when because there was a lot happening that week, even in the movie industry. There was another party, there were weddings, there were events, there were shoots, why blame me? Like everything, why does it come down to me?"The filmmaker added, "I don’t mean to sound like a victim but I do feel marginally victimised. I’m like I have nothing to do with this pandemic, I just want to put it out there. It’s not me. I have no connection with the beginning and the origin of this pandemic. I just want to put it out there. So why people wrote what they did, how many people contracted it, did it happen at my party, I’m not saying it, I don’t know."Talking about Karan Johar’s professional career, he is currently directing his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles. The movie marks their second collaboration together after Gully Boy.

