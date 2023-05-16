Why Gulshan Devaiah is called an 'encyclopedia' by his 'Dahaad' co-stars

Mumbai, May 16 Actor Gulshan Devaiah shared an instance from the shoot days of 'Dahaad' and recounted how he took up the role of a 'prompter' for co-star Vijay Varma, and how his co-stars fondly called him an encyclopedia on set.

"There was a particular scene that was shot in a school. This was Vijay and my first scene together and it was quite an easy scene, where we have an exchange in a corridor. We shot the master/wide take and were shooting the OS (over the shoulder) close ups."

"It was going well, and suddenly I saw Vijay searching for his line as he had forgotten his line. I was like this is such a good take for me and so I started to prompt him," said Gulshan.

The actor added: "Now the camera was on me and not on him. It was my close up so I'm desperately trying to cover my mouth while prompting him his line. Of course, Vijay broke into a laugh!"

"There's no way we could now use this take because whatever I was doing in order to prompt him while avoiding getting caught on camera was quite comically out of character. We had a good laugh about it and re-did the take."

Gulshan who is tagged as a "walking encyclopedia" by his co-actors is known for remembering everything - including his co-actors' dialogues, fun facts about random things - from food to sports.

Shoot days would often end with a fun dancing session, an impromptu karaoke, or even a friendly match of badminton. Pranks were a common occurrence and the actors and creators became a close-knit group till the end of the shoot.

Directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi, 'Dahaad' is produced by Excel Media and Entertainment and Tiger Baby with Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti as Executive Producers.

