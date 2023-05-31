"Why haven't you ever invited me to the show?," says Aamir Khan while questioning Kapil Sharma

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] May 31 : Superstar Aamir Khan said that he is a huge fan of ace stand-up comedian Kapil Sharma and asked him why he haven't invited him on the show.

During the trailer launch of 'Carry on Jatta 3' in Mumbai, he praised Kapil for his comic acts and entertainment skills.

At the trailer launch, Aamir asked Kapil, "Why haven't you ever invited me to the show? You have always called me to the show during my film promotions. But I want to come for entertainment and not to promote my film."

He added, "I have become such a huge fan of him. Meri itni shaamon ko inhone rangeen banaya hai (He have made so many of my evenings colourful), I have laughed so much. He is so entertaining that I called him a few weeks back to thank him for bringing joy to so many people."

Taking a dig at Kapil, Aamir Khan shared, "It's a significant achievement to be able to entertain others. I am one of your biggest fans Kapil. But I want to ask you something why haven't you ever invited me to your show? I'm a step ahead of Kapil, asking this before he can say anything."

He also expressed his desire to do a Punjabi film and added, "If I like the story, I will do the film irrespective of the language. The stars that did Punjabi films in earlier times like Yusuf Sahab Raj Kapoor ji knew Punjabi...so it was quite natural for them to speak Punjabi. In my case, Punjabi is not my first language, but I would love to do it given a chance."

Aamir was joined on stage by the star cast of 'Carry On Jatta 3' including Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Jaswinder Bhalla and others. The film is scheduled to be released on June 29.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor