'Wicked' fame director Jon M Chu to be honoured with Judy Garland Award at Lumiere Awards 2026

Washington DC [US], December 18 : The 'Wicked' fame director Jon M. Chu will receive the inaugural Judy Garland Award at the Lumiere Awards 2026, reported Variety.

This newly established honour celebrates individuals whose artistry, imagination, and cultural influence embody the highest ideals in entertainment.

According to the outlet, the award was created to commemorate Judy Garland's legacy as an actress, singer, and performer. The award recognises creators whose work elevates storytelling and continues to inspire audiences worldwide.

Lorna Luft collaborated closely with the Advanced Imaging Society to shape this tribute. The Lumiere Awards will take place on February 9, 2026, at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Chu's acclaimed body of work, including 'Crazy Rich Asians', 'In the Heights', 'Wicked' and 'Wicked: For Good', has helped him to cement his place among the successful filmmakers of this generation.

"I find Jon to be one of the most important, generous, and brilliantly talented directors within this new generation of filmmakers. I am so honoured to be the one presenting him with this well-deserved award, as he is probably the only filmmaker who could have beautifully bridged the world of the original Oz film with this exuberant new generation of 'Wicked' fans. My deepest thanks and congratulations to Jon for expanding our Oz family," said Jon M. Chu.

The Lumiere Awards bring together leading filmmakers, technologists, and industry innovators to celebrate artistic achievement and to honour Chu's extraordinary contributions to cinema alongside Garland's enduring legacy.

Through the years, AIS honorees have included James Cameron, Martin Scorsese, Ang Lee, Jennifer Lee, James Mangold, Jon Favreau, Christopher McQuarrie, Victoria Alonso and others.

