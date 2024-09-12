'Wicked: Part Two' gets new release date, check out

Washington [US], September 12 : The makers have now announced the new release date of 'Wicked: Part Two', which is an upcoming musical fantasy film directed by Jon M Chu and written by Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox, as reported by Deadline.

'Wicked: Part Two' is set for release by Universal Pictures on November 21, 2025, instead of November 26, 2025.

The release date of Wicked: Part Two coincided with Disney's Zootopia 2 film.

The musical fantasy film "follows the untold story of the young witches of Oz. Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) is misunderstood because of her unusual green skin and has yet to discover her true power, while Glinda (Ariana Grande), who is quite popular and gilded by privilege and ambition, has yet to discover her true heart. Other castmembers include Peter Dinklage as Dr. Dillamond, Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University's regal headmistress Madame Morrible; Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, a roguish and carefree prince; Ethan Slater as Boq, an altruistic Munchkin student; Marissa Bode as Nessarose, Elphaba's favored sister; and Jeff Goldblum as the legendary Wizard of Oz," as reported by Deadline.

The sequel to 'Wicked' is the second of a two-part film adaptation of the stage musical of the same name by Stephen Schwartz and Holzman, which in turn was based on the 1995 novel of the same name by Gregory Maguire and characters from L. Frank Baum's 1900 novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. It features Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, with Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode, Bowen Yang, Bronwyn James, Keala Settle, and Peter Dinklage in supporting roles.

