"Will always be a special one": Parineeti Chopra shares special BTS video on 11th anniversary of 'Shuddh Desi Romance'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 6 : As the romantic-comedy film 'Shuddh Desi Romance' clocked 11 years since its release on Friday, actors Parineeti Chopra shared a special post to mark the occasion.

Taking to Instagram story, Parineeti shared a film's poster and captioned the post, "A very very special film, soo close to my heart. Can't believe it's been 11 years!!!Grateful for the journey."

She also posted a clip from the movie featuring herself and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "This takes me 11 years back, will always be a special one..."

'Shuddh Desi Romance,' released in 2013 is directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra.

The film, set in Jaipur, explores the views of the younger generation on commitment, live-in relationships, arranged marriages and love marriages in small-town India.

The movie explores the complexities of modern relationships in urban India. It tells the story of a young man named Raghu, played by Sushant Singh Rajput who has a fear of commitment and falls in love with two women, Gayatri, played by Parineeti Chopra and Tara, played by Vaani Kapoor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's 'Amar Singh Chamkila' alongside Diljit Dosanjh.

