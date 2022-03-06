Will always be good friends: Divya Agarwal announces split from Varun Sood

Reality TV stars Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood have parted their ways after four years of dating each other.

Agarwal announced the news of her split from Sood, on her Instagram handle.

Alongside a close-up picture of herself, Agarwal penned a long note that read, "Life is such a circus! Try n keep everyone happy, expect nothing that's true but what happens when the self love starts declining ??"

She continued, "No i don't blame anyone for anything that's happening to me.. I feel worked up .. and that's okay .. I want to breathe n live for myself .. that's okay!"

Announcing the split, Agarwal further noted, "I hereby formally declare that I'm on my own in this life and would like to take my time to live the way I want to! No, it's not always necessary to have big statements, excuses and reasons for a decision. It's just my choice to step out of it."

The 'Bigg Boss OTT' winner concluded the note by stating that she and Sood will always be friends.

"I really value and love all the happy moments I spent with him. He's a great guy! He will always be my best friend, Please respect my decision," Agarwal concluded.

On her Instagram stories, Divya Agarwal also shared a message for Varun Sood that read, "Thank you Varun for everything. Will always be good friends."

The news of their separation came as a shock to many of their fans and followers.

"Nooooooo! Hurts my heart! Hope you guys find all the happiness in the world and a way back to each other!," a fan reacted.

Another fan commented, "Waitttt whatt??????? Pls tell me it's not true."

For the unversed, the duo fell in love on the sets of the TV reality show 'Ace of Space' that aired on MTV in 2018. Sood confessed his love for Agarwal in the reality show.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor