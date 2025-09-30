"‘Will Be Cheering for Our Girls in Blue’: Saiyami Kher Shares Her Excitement Ahead of Today’s ICC Women’s World Cup Opener

Women’s cricket will take centre stage when eight nations compete in the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Women’s World Cup 2025 in India and Sri Lanka from Tuesday. As excitement builds for the upcoming marquee event, actress and cricket enthusiast Saiyami Kher shared her excitement as hosts India take on Sri Lanka today. The actress who essayed the role of a cricketer in Ghoomer says, I hope the country rallies behind them with the same energy and love we show our men’s team. Holding the trophy was a surreal moment for me, but what excites me even more is seeing these young girls step into a future where women’s cricket stands tall on its own.”Continuing further she says, I’m thrilled to be cheering for our girls in blue from the stands. Traveling with the World Cup trophy was a true privilege, and holding it in my hands was an unforgettable, surreal moment”.

She has stepped up to champion women’s cricket in India. In a heartfelt initiative, Saiyami visited a local girls’ school to distribute cricket kits, inspiring young girls to pursue the sport seriously and hone their skills. Known for her passion for cricket both on and off-screen, Saiyami Kher is one of the few voices in the industry consistently advocating for gender equality in sports. She strongly believes that the iconic Blue Jersey is not exclusive to male cricketers but is a symbol of pride for women athletes as well.

The 33-year old has always carried her love for the game beyond the big screen. Her initiative underscores her commitment to empowering the next generation of female athletes and bringing attention to the immense talent in women’s cricket. Speaking about the initiative and her passion for the game, Saiyami Kher said, “Cricket has shaped me in so many ways. It’s a sport that instills focus, discipline, and resilience. Yet somewhere along the way, the spotlight has largely been on men, while our women in blue have had to fight twice as hard for the same recognition. Whenever I meet young girls with a bat and ball in their hands, I’m reminded of the immense potential waiting to be celebrated. Handing over these kits was more than just giving equipment, it was about telling them that their passion matters, that they belong in this game, and that their journey is worth every cheer. On the work front, she was most recently seen playing the role of a cop in Sunny Deol’s Jaat and Jio Hotstar series Special Ops Season 2.