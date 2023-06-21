Will Gal Gadot play 'Wonder Woman' again?

Washington [US], June 21 : Actor Gal Gadot, who is currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming action film 'Heart of Stone', recently spilled beans on the future of 'Wonder Woman'.

According to Deadline, a US-based media house, during Netflix's Tudum fan festival, the actor was questioned about whether she will reprise her role as Diana Prince.

Gadot said, "Things are being worked behind the scenes and once the right moment arrives, you'll know about it," Citing ET's interview, Deadline stated.

The third Wonder Woman movie, in which Gadot was supposed to reprise her superhero role, was cancelled after Peter Safran and James Gunn changed the course of the DC Universe.

Gadot pondered back on her Wonder Woman casting towards the end of 2022 and posted her reflections online.

Last year in December, Gadot tweeted, "A few years ago it was announced that I was going to play Wonder Woman. I've been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character and more than anything I'm grateful for YOU. The fans. Can't wait to share her next chapter with you."

https://twitter.com/GalGadot/status/1600181707826946050

Gadot recently shared how uncertain it is for Wonder Woman's future that she feels "empowered" to tell new storylines.

Coming back to her movie, 'Heart of Stone', the makers of the film unveiled the trailer.

Helmed by Tom Harper, 'Heart of Stone' stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in lead roles besides Alia Bhatt. On Sunday, the cast launched the trailer at Tudum 2023 in Brazil.

The film revolves around Rachel Stone (Gadot), a highly accomplished spy who is also secretly a member of the Charter, a covert organization that relies on advanced technology to thwart potential threats to global safety.What her MI6 team doesn't know is that Stone actually works for the Charter a covert peacekeeping organization, secret even from other spies, which uses cutting-edge technology to neutralize global threats. Rachel has been trained to be the consummate professional: a phenomenal field agent who sticks to the mission, follows the numbers, and trusts no one. When a routine mission is derailed by mysterious hacker Keya Dhawan (Alia Bhatt), Rachel's two lives collide. As she races to protect the Charter and strives to beat the odds, her humanity might just be her biggest asset.

'Heart of Stone' will drop on Netflix on August 11.

