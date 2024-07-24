Will HYBE CEO Park Ji-Won Step Down? Amid Internal Conflicts and Controversies

HYBE, the South Korean entertainment company renowned for its popular K-pop groups like BTS and SEVENTEEN, is currently embroiled in several controversies. Amid these issues, rumors are circulating that HYBE CEO Park Ji-Won, who has been with the company for four years, may be considering stepping down from his position. This speculation follows a period of tension between HYBE and its subsidiary, ADOR. Ji-Won reportedly completed an external investment initiative for one of HYBE's subsidiaries, which has fueled the conjecture about his resignation.

Investment industry insiders have hinted that Park Ji-Won might resign after fulfilling this investment project. However, HYBE has not yet made an official decision. In a brief statement, the company remarked, "Nothing has been decided yet." According to Allkpop, an insider suggested that Ji-Won has expressed a desire to retire following the completion of his recent project. This has led to further speculation about his future with the company.

Ji-Won, who previously served as CEO of Nexon Korea, joined HYBE in May 2020 and assumed the role of CEO in 2021. During his tenure, he helped establish a multi-label system and provided significant support to the company's artists. Despite these contributions, his time at HYBE has been marred by internal conflicts, particularly with Min Hee-jin, CEO of ADOR. Earlier this year, HYBE initiated an audit of ADOR's management after detecting attempts by ADOR to operate independently. Ji-Won publicly addressed these issues, apologizing for any concerns caused to fans and artists and emphasizing efforts to ensure their psychological well-being amidst the internal conflict. As the situation unfolds, fans and industry observers are awaiting further updates on Park Ji-Won's potential resignation and its impact on HYBE's future direction.