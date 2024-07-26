Will Janhvi Kapoor Star in Mr. India 2? Actress Shares Her Thoughts on Joining the Sequel

Mr. India, starring Sridevi and Anil Kapoor, is an evergreen film released in 1987. Rumors suggest a sequel may be in the works, with Janhvi Kapoor, Sridevi's youngest daughter, being a perfect fit for the role. Recently, Janhvi shared her thoughts on being a part of this film.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Janhvi Kapoor shared her thoughts on whether there should be a sequel to the iconic film "Mr India." The original film starred Janhvi's late mother, Sridevi, and her uncle, Anil Kapoor, in the lead roles. The possibility of a sequel has been hinted at by Anil Kapoor and producer Boney Kapoor, who described it as a "work-in-progress for a big screen appearance."

"Mr India is one of the best films to have come out of Indian cinema. I don't know if a film like that should ever be remade or touched again. I don't know what the plans for that are. Again, I think the makers know best. Whoever the director would be, he will know best. Something as pure as that, you can't enforce things on that."

"Never have I been like, 'No, I don't want to do this film'. I trust his judgement too much. I never reject it. But I have never put that pressure on him to have me in his film. I am his daughter first and an actress speaking to a producer, second. It's not even in my head. As a daughter, I want him to make decisions that are best for his business model; for his movie. And I only want him to operate in that way, so I haven't ever been like, 'Please take me (in your film).'"

About Mr India

"Mr India" is a superhero film directed by Shekhar Kapur and produced jointly by Boney Kapoor and Surinder Kapoor under the Narsimha Enterprises banner. The story and screenplay were written by the legendary duo Salim–Javed. The film starred Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, Amrish Puri, Annu Kapoor, Ajit Vachani, Harish Patel, the late Satish Kaushik, Ahmed Khan, and Aftab Shivdasani, among others.