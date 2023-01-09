Will ‘RRR’ win Oscar for best picture: Hollywood producer makes big claim on Rajamouli directorial

With 32 critics' and industry prizes handed out thus far, the Oscar nomination voting is just a few days away. SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' is certainly on the slate of hopefuls despite Steven Spielberg semi-autobiographical 'The Fabelmans' being one of the leading contenders. In fact, it would not be wrong to say that SS Rajamouli’s latest blockbuster is making all the right noises in Hollywood. Now adding to the excitement, film producer Jason Blum, the founder of Blumhouse Productions has predicted that ‘RRR’ would win the coveted Best Picture honour at the Academy Awards. “I’m going with RRR winning best pic. You heard it here first. Mark it down, please. If I’m right, I am awarding myself my own Oscar,” Jason tweeted.

Meanwhile, NTR Jr and Rajamouli are in LA to mark their presence at the Golden Globes, where 'RRR' has been nominated in two categories -- Best Picture: Non-English language and Best Original Song ‘Naatu Naatu’. ‘RRR’ not only turned out to be a pan-India blockbuster, but won hearts in many countries including Japan. Now all eyes are on the results of the Golden Globe nominations next week.'RRR' stars NTR Jr, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Olivia Morris. It revolves around two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, their fictional friendship and their fight against the British Raj.