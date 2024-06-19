Will Smith in talks to play lead in thriller 'Resistor'

Washington [US], June 19 : Hollywood star Will Smith is reportedly in talks to star in Sony Pictures' upcoming project 'Resistor,' following the success of his recent blockbuster 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die.'

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is being developed under the banner of Escape Artists and is based on Daniel Suarez's 2014 novel 'Influx,' a New York Times bestseller.

While specific plot details remain under wraps, the novel centres around a clandestine government agency that incarcerates inventors in a secret facility to exploit their innovations.

As of now, the project is in its early stages, with no director attached. Screenwriter Zak Olkewicz, known for his work on 'Bullet Train,' penned the initial draft, while Academy Award-nominated writer Eric Warren Singer, recognized for his contributions to 'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'American Hustle,' has taken on the latest iteration.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the production boasts a stellar lineup of producers, including Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch, Tony Shaw, and Dave Wilson, alongside Smith's own production company Westbrook and Jon Mone.

Executive producer Heather Washington is also on board.

Smith's collaboration with Todd Black has been notably successful in the past with Sony Pictures, having worked together on films like 'Seven Pounds,' 'The Pursuit of Happyness,' and 'Emancipation.'

This news arrives on the heels of Smith's triumphant return to the top tier of box office success with 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die,' which has crossed the USD 100 million mark domestically just 10 days after its release, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film, co-starring Martin Lawrence, is the fourth instalment in the action-comedy franchise that began with 1995's 'Bad Boys.'

