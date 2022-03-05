Will Smith, Michael B. Jordan join forces for 'I Am Legend' sequel

Los Angeles, March 5 Hollywood stars Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan are set to star and produce the sequel to 'I Am Legend'. The film will be written by Akiva Goldsman for Warner Bros Studios, reports 'Variety'.

Will Smith took to his Instagram to share a teaser photo spelling out the partnership following the news, and tagged Jordan in the post. The 2007 film was adapted from Richard Matheson's 1954 novel of the same name. As per 'Variety', details about the new movie, including its plot and who will direct, are scarce as it is still in development.

'I Am Legend', which was helmed by Francis Lawrence, saw Will Smith essaying the role of virologist Robert Neville, who happens to be the sole survivor in New York City of a man-made plague that transforms humans into bloodthirsty mutants, and follows him while he fights to find a cure.

Jordan and Elizabeth Raposo will produce the follow-up feature under their Outlier Society banner; Smith and Jon Mone, Westbrook Studios' co-president and head of motion pictures and Goldsman and Greg Lessans also producing via Weed Road Pictures will see Ryan Shimazaki overseeing the production.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor