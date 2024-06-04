Will Smith opens up about emotional moment with Martin Lawrence on 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' set

Washington [US], June 4 : The highly anticipated fourth instalment of the 'Bad Boys' franchise, titled 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die,' is set to hit theatres on June 7, and with it, stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence have been reflecting on their emotional journey while working on the film.

During a New York City screening, as per People magazine, Will Smith, 55 shared a touching moment that occurred on the first day of shooting, revealing an emotional exchange with his co-star Martin Lawrence, 59, that deeply impacted their experience on set.

Smith recounted how Lawrence paused amidst the bustling first day and expressed his love for Smith, setting a profound tone for their collaboration.

Smith described the moment, saying, "He just hugged me and he said, 'We gonna have fun making this movie.' It's like, we're not rushing through this one. You know? And it was like, he just set the tone."

This heartfelt exchange is a testament to the enduring bond between the two actors, who play Miami detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett in the popular action-comedy series dating back to the original 1995 film directed by Michael Bay.

The journey to 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' has not been without its challenges. After rumours of the film's cancellation following an incident at the Academy Awards in March 2022, where Smith slapped Chris Rock, the confirmation of the fourth movie came in January 2023.

Despite the controversy, Lawrence expressed his hope for the sequel to continue, affirming that he's "got one more" instalment "at least" to go in the franchise, as per People magazine.

Smith and Lawrence's genuine camaraderie was on full display at the movie's premiere in Los Angeles on May 30, as they shared lighthearted anecdotes about each other's quirks.

Lawrence teased Smith about his penchant for constant rehearsals, while Smith playfully revealed Lawrence's unique habit of finishing an entire water bottle in one go.

Joining the duo in 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' are a star-studded cast including Alexander Ludwig, Vanessa Hudgens, Eric Dane, Tasha Smith, Ioan Gruffudd, Paola Nunez, Jacob Scipio, Melanie Liburd, and Tiffany Haddish.

As the release date approaches, fans are eagerly anticipating the return of the beloved characters portrayed by Smith and Lawrence, eager to witness the culmination of their on-screen partnership in 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die.'

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor