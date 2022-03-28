Will Smith wins Best Actor, slaps Chris Rock for his joke on wife Jada Pinkett Smith

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 28, 2022 09:04 AM2022-03-28T09:04:13+5:302022-03-28T09:04:54+5:30

Will Smith went up to the stage during the Oscars 2022 live ceremony and punched Chris Rock. The latter ...

Will Smith wins Best Actor, slaps Chris Rock for his joke on wife Jada Pinkett Smith | Will Smith wins Best Actor, slaps Chris Rock for his joke on wife Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith wins Best Actor, slaps Chris Rock for his joke on wife Jada Pinkett Smith

Next

Will Smith went up to the stage during the Oscars 2022 live ceremony and punched Chris Rock. The latter joked about Will Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. He said that Jada looked like GI Jane 2. Will Smith, in an angry tone, warned Chris and asked him to keep his out of his mouth.

Chris Rock was one of the presenters at the 94th Academy Awards. While presenting an award, he joked about Will Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, looking like GI Jane 2. Will Smith lost his cool, got up to the stage and punched him hard.He then took his seat and yelled at Chris. Smith said, "Keep my wife's name out of your f***** mouth." Chris said, Will Smith smacked the shit out of me."
 

Open in app
Tags :Oscar Awards 2022Will SmithChris Rock