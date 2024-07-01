Will Smith's powerful performance of 'You Can Make It' lights up 2024 BET Awards

Washington [US], July 1: Will Smith captivated audiences at the 2024 BET Awards with a stirring performance of his new song 'You Can Make It,' backed by the Sunday Service Choir, Chandler Moore, and Kirk Franklin.

The event, hosted by Taraji P. Henson in Downtown Los Angeles and aired live on BET, marked Smith's return to the BET stage with a message of resilience and hope, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Smith's performance began with a dramatic backdrop of simulated lava and fire, setting the stage for his powerful lyrics, "The darker the hell you gotta endure / The brighter the heaven you get to enjoy / The harder the fall, the higher you soar."

His passionate delivery was met with cheers and a standing ovation from the audience, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Joined on stage by the Sunday Service Choir, Chandler Moore, and Kirk Franklin, Smith's performance incorporated visuals of rain and concluded with a message of triumph over adversity.

He closed the performance with poignant words, "Nobody gets an easy ride / We all have a cross to bear / But there's wisdom in that fire."

Following the performance, Smith took to Twitter to share a video clip, expressing his return and resilience, "I have returned Home! The comeback is always bigger than the setback."

The song 'You Can Make It,' released on Friday ahead of the awards show, underscores themes of perseverance and growth through challenging times.

Sunday Service Choir shared on Instagram, "Will Smith reminds us of that common connection! That if you're willing, there are life lessons in dark places!"

Will Smith's career has spanned multiple facets of entertainment, from his early success as part of DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince to his iconic roles in television and film.

Known for hits like 'Gettin' Jiggy Wit It' he was praised for his Academy Award-winning performance in 'King Richard'.

