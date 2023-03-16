'Willow' cancelled after Season 1

Washington [US], March 16 : "Willow" TV series will end after only one season on Disney+.

According to Variety, a US-based media house, the announcement comes about two months after the eighth and last episode of the high fantasy series, which premiered in November 2022 and was broadcast until January 2023.

"Willow" followed the tale of the film of the same name, with Warwick Davis reprising his role as Willow Ufgood. The show was first rumoured to be in the works at Disney+ in 2019 and was ordered into a series in late 2020.

The show's cast also included Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman, Ellie Bamber, Tony Revolori, Amar Chadha-Patel, Dempsey Bryk, and Joanne Whalley, in addition to Davis. "In a magical world where brownies, sorcerers, trolls, and other mystical creatures flourish, the adventure continues, as an unlikely group of heroes set off on a dangerous quest to places far beyond their home, where they must face their inner demons and come together to save their world," according to the series' official logline.

Jonathan Kasdan created the television series. He also co-created the programme with Wendy Mericle. The original film's director, Ron Howard, acted as executive producer through Imagine Entertainment. Kathleen Kennedy of Lucasfilm, together with Michelle Rejwan, executive produced. The original film's writer, Bob Dolman, served as a consultant producer. Produced by Lucasfilm and Imagination.

