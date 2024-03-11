"Winning Best Actor award for a comedy is extremely special": Ayushmann Khurrana

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 11 : Ayushmann Khurrana is on cloud nine as he bagged Best Actor in a Comic Role for his performance in 'Dream Girl 2' at Zee Cine Awards.

Speaking about the same, an elated Ayushmann said, "Comedy is one of the hardest genres to act in and I'm grateful to the audience for showering me with so much love for the Dream Girl franchise. Winning Best Actor awards are always special but to win it for a comedy film, is extremely validating."

He added, "Comedies are universally appealing films. To have a hit comedy means one has reached out to this wide audience base and entertained them and they have in return accepted the actor in that thay genre. I have always wanted to be an entertainer and so, it is the best prize for me. I want my films to be watched by the entire country and if I can entertain them, that's the best feeling."

Ayushmann also expressed gratitude to the makers of 'Dream Girl 2'.

"Dream Girl franchise is a prized one for me, also because I now have a hit comic franchise to my credit. I have to thank my friend and director Raaj Shaandilya and Ekta Kapoor, my producer, who thought I could helm this part. Their belief and vision to make India laugh has delivered blockbuster results at the box office. I'm honoured to win the Best Actor award at Zee Cine Awards and I hope to contribute to cinema in every way and for as many years as possible. In my career, I have received many Best Actor awards for my serious, social dramas. This is my first Best Actor award in a mainstream category. So, I will cherish this a lot," he expressed.

Zee Cine Awards took place in Mumbai on Sunday night.

