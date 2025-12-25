"Wishes for a blessed holiday...": Michelle, Barack Obama shares heartfelt Christmas message

Washington DC [US], December 25 : Christmas is here, and the festive spirit is being shared by world leaders and their families across the globe.

Amid all the festivities, Former US First Lady Michelle Obama took to her Instagram account to share a glimpse of Christmas celebrations with her husband, former President Barack Obama.

She posted a picture of the couple as they spread festive wishes to people around the world.

Along with the photo, Michelle shared a message for the holiday season. In her caption, she sent Christmas greetings and wished everyone happiness and peace for the year ahead.

"Merry Christmas! Barack and I send you our heartfelt wishes for a blessed holiday and joyful start to the new year," read her post.

Earlier in the day, King Charles III and Queen Camilla, along with the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, and their children, Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte, attended Christmas Day church service at St Mary Magdalene Church on the king's private Sandringham Estate.

Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, also shared a heartfelt Christmas message reflecting on the challenges of the past year and expressing her gratitude for all that life has to offer, according to E! News.

