"Wishing you good health": Hina Khan hosts intimate birthday celebration for her mother

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 24 : Hina Khan recently celebrated her mother's birthday in a simple but heartfelt way, despite facing a tough battle with stage 3 breast cancer.

The diagnosis has been difficult for Hina and her family, but they have remained strong and supportive throughout this challenging time.

Taking to her Instagram account on Saturday, Hina shared a video from the special day, where she wished her mother health and happiness.

The video showed Hina's mother blowing out the candles and cutting a beautifully decorated cake.

The table was decorated with flowers and a large bouquet.

The video was more special as, Hina's mother made a heartfelt wish, not for herself, but for Hina's recovery.

She said, "My wish this time is that Hina should be absolutely fine by this time next year. Then we will celebrate very well. I pray from my heart for Hina to get better."

Along with the video, Hina added a caption that read, "Maa Wishing you good health, happiness and a long long life..Ameen."

Earlier in June, Hina revealed her cancer diagnosis in an Instagram post

An excerpt from Hina Khan's statement read, "Hello everyone, To address the recent rumours, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with Stage Three breast cancer.

